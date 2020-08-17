Menu
CCC won’t investigate MP over COVID nurse complaints

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
17th Aug 2020 8:44 PM
The state's corruption watchdog has determined not to investigate Keppel MP Brittany Lauga.

It follows two complaints to the Crime and Corruption Commission alleging the MP shared confidential information with the media about a Rockhampton nurse who assisted COVID-19 contact tracers in central Queensland.

Ms Lauga had revealed the nurse had told contact tracers she'd driven to Blackwater to "see a sunset".

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga won’t be investigated by the Crime and Corruption Commission.
In a statement late today, the CCC said it had finalised its assessment and determined it would not launch an investigation.

"Following an assessment of the allegations and information provided in the complaint, and after reviewing information independently obtained by the CCC, the CCC has now determined there is insufficient evidence that a criminal offence has been committed by the Member for Keppel," the statement read.

"Therefore, the CCC will take no further action in relation to her.

"The CCC has referred an allegation relating to the alleged disclosure of confidential and personal information by an officer or officers employed by Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service (CQHHS) to the CQHHS to deal with."

The watchdog reminded public servants who were required to deal with confidential and personal information to only access and disclose it for authorised reasons.

