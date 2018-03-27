Council employee charged by corruption watchdog

UPDATE:

A STAFFER from the mayor's office has been charged by the corruption watchdog.

Mary Missen, who is a current employee of Ipswich City Council, was today charged with 28 counts of fraudulent falsification of records.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ms Missen is an Executive Secretariat at Ipswich City Council.

The QT understands Ms Missen, 47, is an administrative staff support worker.

The CCC will allege Ms Missen knowingly falsified records relating to donations made by Ipswich City Council to charitable organisations between 28 July 2012 and 5 March 2017.

She was bailed and is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on April 24 2018.

She is facing 28 counts of fraudulent falsification of records contrary to section 430 of the Criminal Code.

The CCC said as the matter was before the court, and the investigation ongoing, it could not comment further.

