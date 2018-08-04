Menu
Caution urged as four fires burn

Christian Berechree
by
4th Aug 2018 12:26 PM

MOTORISTS and residents are urged to take care as four fires burn in and around the South Burnett.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crew responded to a vegetation fire at Brights Rd and Rural Rd, East Nanango around noon today.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

Caution is also advised for motorists travelling around the region, with a vegetation fire currently burning at 301 A Flat Rd, Wrattens Forest, about an hour from Cherbourg, which has been burning since about 11.30am yesterday.

A fire crew is also headed to Kilcoy Murgon Rd, Jimna, about an hour from Blackbutt, where a vegetation fire is currently burning.

Finally, a vegetation fire is burning at  2040 Monsildale Rd, Monsildale, about an hour and a half from Blackbutt.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call 000 immediately.

