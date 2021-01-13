Menu
Blake Riley was found deceased in bushland, off Preston-Boundary Rd, about 9am on January 7.
Cause of suspicious death still unknown, test results pending

Michael Nolan
13th Jan 2021 1:00 PM
GATTON detectives are waiting on an autopsy and additional testing before they release information about the death of Blake Riley.

The 28-year-old Toowoomba man’s body was dumped in bushland off Preston-Boundary Rd, seven days ago.

Police believe Mr Riley died about 12 to 24 hours before his body was discovered by a pair of tourists about 9am on January 7.

Investigators declined to comment on whether Mr Riley died as a result of wounding or by nonviolent means.

A GoFundMe campaign, launched to help his family with funeral expenses, attracted about $3500 in donations within a day.

Friend Felicity Hope said Mr Riley would be missed.

“The unexpected loss of Blake Riley at the young age of 28 has devastated so many,” she said.

Police appealed for anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the Preston-Boundary Rd area at Preston or who may have any information to come forward.

Phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

