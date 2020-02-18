Menu
Police are still piecing together the moments before a man was found dead in unit fire, leaving behind seven grandkids and a beloved dog who escaped the blaze.
Cause of fire that killed grandad a mystery

Shayla Bulloch
by and SHAYLA BULLOCH
18th Feb 2020 4:50 PM
POLICE are still piecing together the moments before a Townsville man was found dead in unit fire, leaving behind seven grandkids and a beloved dog who escaped the blaze.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said the exact cause of the fire at the Orchid St unit on Sunday night was unknown due to the extensive damage caused.

"There's no clear cut explanation yet," she said.

Peter Murray, 71, died in a blaze on Orchid St, Cranbrook. He was a former firefighter
Peter Murray, 71, was found dead inside his Cranbrook unit just after midnight after neighbours woke to loud bangs from a fire engulfing his unit.

His family told the Bulletin that Peter, a former firefighter, was found with a fire extinguisher beside his body.

Peter's dog 'Rocky' escaped the flames.

Unit fire in Orchid Street, Cranbrook. Picture: Evan Morgan
Unit fire in Orchid Street, Cranbrook. Picture: Evan Morgan

The spokeswoman said it was also unclear where the fire started inside the unit.

Police were still investigating.

