Cattle producers beyond breaking point as markets overflow

NO GOOD: Laidley cattle auctioneer David Stariha said this year had been the toughest for the cattle market he had ever experienced. Picture: Dominic Elsome.

THERE’S no relief for cattle producers who have soldiered on through years of drought – with 2019 proving to be their toughest challenge yet.

Laidley cattle auctioneer David Stariha said the impact of the drought was devastating, both in the region and right up and down the eastern seaboard.

“Certainly it’s the toughest I’ve encountered – there’s guys that are a hell of a lot older than me and they all say they’ve never seen it as bad as it is now,” Mr Stariha said.

“The thing is it’s not bad in areas – it’s bad so widespread. Usually some areas are bad but you might have pockets that are good but, at the moment, she’s bad everywhere.”

Saleyards have been full to the brim for months as graziers cut their losses and sell what’s left of their herds with no end in sight to the dry.

Prices have also reflected the desperation of the market, with plain cattle struggling to be moved for reasonable prices.

“Good cattle have sold well the whole time, but it’s the bit lesser quality types and younger cattle that have really suffered,” he said.

Mr Stariha said there had “thankfully” been help for the region’s markets from out west, but there was only so much this could do.

“We’ve been really lucky because we’ve had such really good support from western buyers who’ve been able to put a constant floor in our market,” he said.

With no relief, the constant pressure had pushed many producers to the breaking point.

Mr Stariha said the region had also lost out on decades of genetics, as breeding herds found themselves in the saleyards as well.

“Some of these guys have built up their breeders over 30 or 40 years, keeping their own heifers and maintaining that line over a long time,” he said.

“They’ve tried and tried to hang on to their breeders, hoping thing would break – so the sad part is they’ve spent so much money on feed trying to hold on and in the end they haven’t been able to because it’s just got too much.”

And until good rain arrives – the story will stay much the same.