Cattle prices are looking up

UPWARDS AND ONWARDS: A shortage of cattle and a strong export market has David Stariha quietly confident of better prices ahead for cattle sellers.

UPWARDS AND ONWARDS: A shortage of cattle and a strong export market has David Stariha quietly confident of better prices ahead for cattle sellers. Dominic Elsome

THE MARKET might finally be looking up for beef producers - at least at the sale yards.

After some very tough months earlier this year, with drought conditions and poor prices hitting producers hard, the last few weeks have seen prices begin to rise and it has auctioneers quietly excited.

Stariha Auctions' David Stariha said prices had improved drastically over previous weeks, with last Thursday's Laidley sales being particularly good.

"It's improved everywhere this week,” Mr Stariha said.

More than 400 head were yarded at the sale and the market for cows, bullocks and feeder cattle was stronger.

Prices for these cattle increased by more than $100 a head.

Demand from processors and feedlots kept prices dearer, while younger cattle and vealers remained firm.

The Reinke Family of Mt Sylvia sold a line of 20-month-old santa steers for $1500, while Flagstone Creek's Bruce Greer sold brangus cows to $1400.

David Molkentien of Lowood also did well, selling hereford cows for $1300.

Mr Stariha said prices had also been stronger across Queensland, particularly out west where recent rain had buoyed producers' outlooks.

"It's made an instant difference,” he said.

Mr Stariha was quietly confident of a lift in prices and good few months on the horizon after recent rains, and an expected shortage of cattle on the market.

"I think cattle numbers are going to be hard to get over the coming months,” he said.

"A lot of people who sell their cattle at 10 or 12 months old have already sold them at four or five months old.

"Cattle that normally sold in October have been sold in May or June.

"It was just too dry to keep them.”

He said the shortage of cattle would drive prices up.

The prices of some types of cattle had already risen by 20 to 30 cents/kilogram.

"Numbers drop in the winter months,” he said.

"It's going to be the same this year, and that'll just make the market better.

"Hopefully we'll get a bit of follow up rain - things are just starting to turn back in our favour.”