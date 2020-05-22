Menu
THE Forest Hill Major and Organised Crime Squad is investigating the theft of this bull from a Silverdale farm.
Crime

Cattle duffer strikes east of Toowoomba

by Staff Writers
22nd May 2020 12:22 PM
THE Forest Hill Major and Organised Crime Squad is investigating the theft of a bull from a Silverdale farm.

Sometime between April and May, a Droughtmaster bull went missing and police suspect it was stolen.

The bull is described as about three years of age, polled, red or brown in colour and is branded "KG over half circle".

The bull has an NLIS tag in its right ear, which has been flagged as lost or stolen on the National Livestock Identification System.

A bull stolen from a Silverdale farm bears this brand,
The Forest Hill Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) appealed to the public to come forward with any information that may lead to locating this bull.

'If you can help phone the Forest Hill Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) on (07) 5465 4200, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

cattle theft crime police rural crime stolen bull
Toowoomba Chronicle

