Pets & Animals

Cats found living in filth, breeding freely

by Shiloh Payne
22nd Aug 2020 7:58 PM
Seven cats have been surrendered after the RSPCA found them living among their urine and faeces in a house south of Brisbane.

A video posted by RSPCA Queensland showed inspectors visiting a Logan property after the owner was reported to the animal welfare group.

The cats were living among their own urine and faeces, and eating scraps of food off the ground. Picture RSPCA
Inspectors found the cats had been living under poor conditions for about a year, eating scraps off the ground and breeding freely within the home.

Owners told the RSPCA that the animals were given to them, and they cared for the animals before it got out of hand.

Seven cats were removed from the home in Logan. Picture RSPCA
The RSPCA took the pets back to their Wacol Animal Care Campus where the cats have settled in before being rehomed.

The owners said they had tried caring for the cats after they were given to them. Picture RSPCA
The cats were discovered living in filthy conditions. Picture RSPCA
