CATCHUP: The big headlines you should read this week

SUPERMARKET CHANGE UP

A Gatton supermarket will become the first in the Lockyer Valley to offer a quiet hour every week.

It comes after a story in Gatton about an autistic child was verbally abused by another shopper at a major supermarket store.

BECOME A KING (OR QUEEN)

YOU can buy your own private mountain with breathtaking views, caves and bushland for $620,000.

While you will need a 4x4 to get to the top of the mountain, @Realty principal Lyn Sills said the view was well worth the hike.

The exterior of the new Mobile Operations Centre

TECH TRUCK

AN IT hub on wheels will be a major game changer during emergency situations for SES volunteers.

Gone are the days when SES volunteers used their mobile phones to communicate with their command – instead they’ll use a state-of-the-art travelling computer lab.

WOMEN ON BOARD

FORCING women on to the Glamorgan Vale Water Board will prove a waste of money, Doc Hannah has said.

The board president has lashed out at the state government’s decision to legislate gender equality on boards, saying women have always had the opportunity to nominate and be elected for the board.

JUMP OFF: Helidon Spa horse rider Freya Chadwick and her off the track thoroughbred Skyield. Photo: Oz Shots.

JUMP OFF

THE chance to win $100,000 prize money doesn’t come along often, let alone after a thoroughbred finishes its racing career.

But that’s exactly what Skyield, owned by Helidon Spa horse rider Freya Chadwick is having a crack at.

CRIME HOTSPOT

AN ONLINE crime map has offered an unnerving insight into criminal activities in the Somerset Region.

The map uses official data from the Queensland Police Service, and the information can be broken down by type of crime, suburb, time period, and QPS area

