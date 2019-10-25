CATCH UP: Six big stories you might have missed this week

A CAFE in the back of house, grant approvals and a disability support group broken into are just a handful of the Gatton Star's major headlines this week. Our team has been there to bring you the news first.

Check out our top six stories you may have missed this week >>

BUSINESS WINNERS

"THIS is for all Lockyer Valley farmers."

That was the sentiment shared by Mulgowie Farming Company CEO Fabian Carniel, as the Lockyer Valley business was announced as 2019 Business of the Year.

>> full list of winners here

PLAINLAND'S NEW CAFE

A NEW cafe at Plainland has been given the go-ahead - but it's not where you'd expect it to be.

Despite council urging the owner to reconsider the location, the new cafe was given the go ahead.

>> Find out where the cafe will go here

GRANTS APPROVED

MORE than $35,000 of grant money has been approved by Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

Eleven applications were approved by the council under its Community Grants Program, with all approved projects receiving the full amount requested.

>> Who was successful, read here

DROUGHT ACTION PLAN

ONE month on from the Lockyer Drought Support Forum, a draft action plan for public review has been released.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council worked with the livestock community in the forum last month to identify issues at the forefront of the drought and develop meaningful support options.

>> read more here

DISGUSTED: Lockyer Valley RDA volunteer Siranee Parkinson and secretary Bobbi Dingle have been left furious by the break in.

RIDING FOR DISABLED THEFT

A LOCAL charity group dedicated to bring joy to the disabled have been left feeling "degraded" after thieves targeted the group's facility.

Lockyer Riding for the Disabled is picking up the pieces after discovering their Regency Downs facility had been ransacked overnight

>> Find out what happened here

RAILWAY CCTV TO BE INSTALLED

CCTV cameras and new fencing will be installed in the Lockyer Valley, in a crack down on trespassers risking their lives on our railways.

In the last financial year, there were four incidents of people trespassing the rail corridor in Gatton, including one report of a youth putting themselves at danger of an oncoming train to shortcut across the tracks.

>> full story here