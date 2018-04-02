Catch a movie and get skating

SOMERSET youth will have a lot to celebrate and look forward to during this year's Youth Week.

Queensland will this year, for the first time, celebrate its own Youth Week from April 5 to 15.

To mark the event, the Somerset Regional Council is hosting free activities from April 3.

The Somerset Skate Park Championships will kick off the celebrations with the Somerset Scooter Championship held at Fernvale Skate Park on Tuesday, April 3, from 2pm.

Kilcoy Skate Park will host the BMX Championship on April 9 and Esk Skate Park will host the Skateboarding Championship on April 12.

All competitions are free to take part in and there's more than $500 worth of prizes up for grabs, plus a free barbecue and entertainment.

Toogoolawah Pictures will also host a free movie night on Friday, April 13.

The free screening of A Wrinkle in Time is open to youth aged between 12 and 17, with doors opening at 6pm.

Free transport to the screening is available - however bookings are essential and can be made by contacting council.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said council was pleased to be funding the activities for young people in Somerset.

"Youth Week provides an important opportunity to celebrate the achievements and vitality of our young people while acknowledging their positive contribution in the community,” he said.

For more information, see council's website.