Menu
Login
News

Catch a movie and get skating

HIT THE PARK: Youth Week celebrations include scooter, BMX, and skateboarding competitions.
HIT THE PARK: Youth Week celebrations include scooter, BMX, and skateboarding competitions. Contributed
Dominic Elsome
by

SOMERSET youth will have a lot to celebrate and look forward to during this year's Youth Week.

Queensland will this year, for the first time, celebrate its own Youth Week from April 5 to 15.

To mark the event, the Somerset Regional Council is hosting free activities from April 3.

The Somerset Skate Park Championships will kick off the celebrations with the Somerset Scooter Championship held at Fernvale Skate Park on Tuesday, April 3, from 2pm.

Kilcoy Skate Park will host the BMX Championship on April 9 and Esk Skate Park will host the Skateboarding Championship on April 12.

All competitions are free to take part in and there's more than $500 worth of prizes up for grabs, plus a free barbecue and entertainment.

Toogoolawah Pictures will also host a free movie night on Friday, April 13.

The free screening of A Wrinkle in Time is open to youth aged between 12 and 17, with doors opening at 6pm.

Free transport to the screening is available - however bookings are essential and can be made by contacting council.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said council was pleased to be funding the activities for young people in Somerset.

"Youth Week provides an important opportunity to celebrate the achievements and vitality of our young people while acknowledging their positive contribution in the community,” he said.

For more information, see council's website.

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Esk officer recognised for immense bravery

Esk officer recognised for immense bravery

Dedicated local policeman awarded prestigious bravery medal.

Q and A

LEGAL EAGLE: CW Hooper and Hooper legal practitioner director Pamela Wardle speaks at the International Women's Day High Tea in March.

Get to know CW Hooper and Hooper's Pamela Wardle.

Michelle helps make one for the history books

HISTORIC MOMENT: Gatton Hospital nurse Michelle Hunter on her leg of the Queen's Baton Relay on Thursday.

Gatton Hospital nurse takes Queen's baton in her stride.

Plane crashed in the blink of an eye at Laidley North

INVESTIGATION: Police on the scene at the plane crash at Old Laidley-Forest Hill Rd at Laidley North, on Wednesday, March 28.

Man who witnessed the plane crash at Laidley North reflects.

Local Partners