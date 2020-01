A woman was attacked by a cat last night. Photo: File

A WOMAN suffered puncture wounds to her leg early this morning after attempting to break up a cat fight.

The patient, in her 40s, was attacked by the feline at a private residence just before 4.50am today.

Paramedics transported the woman in a stable condition to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Birtinya.