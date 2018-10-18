Menu
Login
A man was charged after allegedly being caught stealing from an ambulance at Casino.
A man was charged after allegedly being caught stealing from an ambulance at Casino. Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocat
Crime

Casino man caught allegedly stealing from ambulance

18th Oct 2018 10:04 AM | Updated: 10:11 AM

POLICE will allege that at 1.47am on Thursday ambulance officers at Casino Hospital saw a man stealing items from a glove box in an ambulance.

Senior Constable David Henderson said police arrived soon after and spoke to a 45-year-old Casino man. He was searched and police located debit cards belonging to six different people.

He was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for larceny, and he will appear in Casino Local Court in November.

Further investigations will take place in relation to the debit cards. #CasinoNSWcrime

ambulance theft casino hospital editors picks northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Young pups ready to step up for Laidley Bluedogs

    Young pups ready to step up for Laidley Bluedogs

    News The club's first grade side had made a promising start to the season.

    Herbicide attack strikes at heart of organic farmer

    Herbicide attack strikes at heart of organic farmer

    News Police confirmed no contaminated produce left the location

    Raise a cup to our school chappys

    Raise a cup to our school chappys

    News The event will be held on October 30.

    Police shocked by drivers speeding through school zones

    Police shocked by drivers speeding through school zones

    News It comes in the same week teenager Danielle Butterfield was killed.

    Local Partners