Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Steve Baxter of Shark Tank fame is a director of Brisbane start-up Clipchamp.
Steve Baxter of Shark Tank fame is a director of Brisbane start-up Clipchamp.
Technology

Cashed-up Brisbane tech firm to launch $12.3m US assault

by Glen Norris
12th Feb 2020 10:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BRISBANE video creation platform Clipchamp is on the move.

The company, which numbers tech entrepreneur Steve Baxter on its board, has just raised $13.2 million in a funding round that will allow it to expand in key markets such as the US.

Launched five years ago, Clipchamp now has more than eight million registered users worldwide creating content for platforms such as YouTube.

Baxter tells your diarist that he was attracted to the technology behind Clipchamp as well as quality of the people, including chief executive Alex Dreiling. The video content creation market is now a $135 billion industry with 720,000 hours of new content uploaded on YouTube every day.

Clipchamp has announced it has reincorporated in the US but it headquarters will remain in Brisbane.

 

More Stories

Show More
tech firm tech industry technology

Just In

    Just In

      Border weighs in on Warner win

      Border weighs in on Warner win
      • 12th Feb 2020 10:10 AM

      Top Stories

        Drought funding for honey industry not completely sweet deal

        premium_icon Drought funding for honey industry not completely sweet deal

        News Free bee food and a waiver for access fees has been welcomed by the honey industry, but some think it might be too late

        Onion Oracle’s birthday wish

        premium_icon Onion Oracle’s birthday wish

        News Halwyn Herrmann’s prediction for better rain has come true

        Teen says Gatton is unsafe, carries knife for protection

        premium_icon Teen says Gatton is unsafe, carries knife for protection

        News "In shoulder bag, they found a gold-coloured folding knife'

        71yo evades police at 40km/h, cops $7k fine

        premium_icon 71yo evades police at 40km/h, cops $7k fine

        Offbeat Elderly driver took police on low-speed car chase