CASH SPLASH: Candidates pump $100,000+ into election race

HEY BIG SPENDER: Big money has been spent in this year’s council elections. Picture: Dominic Elsome

LOCKYER Valley council candidate Michael Hagan has topped the list has the biggest spender this election — pumping more than $10,000 into his campaign.

Candidates in both the Somerset and Lockyer Valley regional councils spent more than $100,000 combined on the weekend’s election, data from the electoral commission has revealed.

The data, sourced from the electoral commission’s Electronic Disclosure System, details the election expenses for each candidate.

The biggest spender across both councils was incumbent Lockyer Valley councillor Michael Hagan – whose total lodged expenses came to $10,464.01.

In the Somerset the biggest spender was first-time candidate Kylee Isidro, who is on track to enter the council chamber, with a total spend of $8245.60.

Candidates lodged expenses on items ranging from corflute signs and flyers to Facebook and newspaper ads and even washers and bolts.

Lockyer candidates Regina Samykanu-Vuthapanich and Gordon Van der Est, and Somerset candidates Joshua Squire and David McInally are yet to lodge any expenditures.

Candidates who incur electoral expenditure of $500 or more are required to disclose the details of the expenditure in a return.

Candidates are also required to lodge a summary return detailing all expenditure as well as all gifts/loans received within 15 weeks of election day.

See the full list of candidates and their total disclosed expenditure below:

LOCKYER:

Jason Cook: $2861.10

Brett Qualischefski: $9463.48

Dave Neuendorf: $1597.57

Meachelle Roelofs: $810.42

Janice Holstein: $9542.21

Chris Wilson: $3727.46

Michael Hagan: $10,464.01

Rick Vela: $7519.36

Mark Newton: $3454.83

Kerri MacMahon: $8595.39

Regina Samykanu-Vuthapanich: ?

Gordon Van der Est: ?

SOMERSET:

Helen Brieschke: $5566.56

Sean Choat: $7770.82

Cheryl Gaedtke: $8033.74

Jason Wendt: $5904.47

Bob Whalley: $630

Bronwyn Davies: $5442

Mike Tanner: $1150

Kylee Isidro: $8245.60

Joshua Squire: ?

David McInally: ?