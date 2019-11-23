‘Cash in hand’ to help Somerset fire victims

Cash in hand grants of $180 per person and up to $900 per family are being offered to those affected by fires in the Somerset region. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Cash in hand grants of $180 per person and up to $900 per family are being offered to those affected by fires in the Somerset region. Picture: Kevin Farmer

FAMILIES and individuals in the Somerset region who have been struck by the recent fires have been offered a small amount of “cash in the hand” to help with immediate costs such as food, clothing and shelter.

Personal hardship assistance grants, promising $180 per person or a maximum of $900 per family, have been extended by the Queensland Government.

Minister for Natural Disaster and Emergency Management David Littleproud said the grants would apply to target areas of the Somerset region.

“These grants will give those worst-hit by the fires dignity and help them back on their feet,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Assistance is also available for people in hardship so they can safely turn the power and other utilities back on after the fires.”

Areas eligible for the grants include those impacted directly by bushfire.

The money is being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-Queensland Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

More information on Personal Hardship Assistance is available by calling the Community Recovery Hotline 1800 173 349 or at www.qld.gov.au/community/disasters-emergencies.

Information on disaster assistance can be found at www.disasterassist.gov.au and the Queensland Government’s Disaster Management website at www.disaster.qld.gov.au.