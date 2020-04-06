Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NO CASES: No new confirmed cases in the West Moreton region have been identified by QHealth today.
NO CASES: No new confirmed cases in the West Moreton region have been identified by QHealth today.
News

CASE UPDATE: No new cases for West Moreton

Ali Kuchel
6th Apr 2020 3:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE West Moreton region’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to plateau, with no new cases reported today.

QHealth released its total confirmed case updates today, with just 14 new patients identified in Queensland.

The West Moreton region remains constant at 37 reported cases – one of which is in the Lockyer, one in the Somerset one in the Scenic Rim and seven in Brisbane suburbs.

The remaining cases are in Ipswich.

QHealth said contact tracing was underway for the 14 new cases, and the community would be notified if any public health alerts were required.

The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas or come into contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

coronavirusgatton coronavirusipwich west moreton
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus Gatton: All you need to know today

        Coronavirus Gatton: All you need to know today

        Health Ekka axed for 2020, virus cruise ship Ruby Princess docks in NSW, and four more deaths are confirmed. All this and more.

        Backpacker visas extended to help with staff shortages

        premium_icon Backpacker visas extended to help with staff shortages

        Rural Growers have been thrown a lifeline by the government just weeks out from harvest...

        Bright future for Lockyer netballers

        premium_icon Bright future for Lockyer netballers

        News An upgrade to Cahill Park has given players something to look forward to.

        IN COURT: The 49 people appearing in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: The 49 people appearing in Gatton court today

        News The administration of justice will still be happening despite COVID-19.