Layla Cheyne North was due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday January 8. Picture: Facebook
Crime

Case of alleged serial twerker accused of assaulting cops adjourned

Lacee Froeschl
9th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
An 18-year-old girl who allegedly grabbed a mop and twerked so much at a McDonald's that police were called was due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Layla Cheyne North was to face seven charges in court including public nuisance, wilful damage and assaulting and obstructing police.

The Chronicle previously reported Ms North is alleged to have committed the public nuisance charge at the Dalby McDonald's about 12.30am on November 20, when police were called in relation to a disturbance.

Police alleged North wouldn't stop twerking, doing handstands and stumbling around the establishment.

North then allegedly jumped onto the food counter and continued to twerk as police officers entered and tried to lock herself in the public bathroom, before she was arrested.

The court heard the following day North was also charged with being a public nuisance outside the Criterion Hotel Dalby, where she later allegedly assaulted and obstructed police and damaged a watch-house cell.

North did not attend Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15 as scheduled, and instead sent a letter instructing she would plead guilty to all seven charges.

Her matter was adjourned to Hervey Bay Magistrates Court as she had moved to the area.

North was to appear in person on Thursday January 7, 2021 but Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said she again sent in a letter stating she was at a funeral and wished to seek an adjournment.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

