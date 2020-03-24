Case-by-case: Shopping centres face virus fallout

MAJOR shopping centre operators in the region are checking in with retailers daily and cutting off some facilities, as the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

Children's play areas and seated areas in food courts have been closed at Stockland shopping centres on the Coat, while extra cleaning of high touch points is being carried out.

Stockland operates the Birtinya and Caloundra Shopping Centres and the major developer is monitoring the situation closely as health and safety advice changes.

A Stockland spokeswoman said the company was in daily contact with retailers about the impact of the virus on their business, and the company was continuously reviewing support required as the situation developed.

"We are committed to working with our retailers to help support their ongoing trading during these challenging times," the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman advised their retail town centres remained open, with additional precautions in place, to ensure access to essential items and services for the community.

"We are observing government guidelines announced over the weekend related to specific retailers like cinemas, pubs and gyms, and the additional requirements for food retailers to provide take away or delivery only," she said.

The spokeswoman said any decisions around operations would be made in collaboration with "key stakeholders and relevant authorities".

Lendlease's Sunshine Plaza centre manager Michael Manwaring said the centre remained open and trading, as they continued to monitor the "evolving situation" and expert advice.

"We are currently working with out retailers to allow them to trade flexibly to manage their operations and have a management plan in place should the COVID-19 situation escalate," Mr Manwaring said.

"Sunshine Plaza continues to work closely with retailers and will keep having discussions around the impact of COVID-19 and how we can support them through this challenging period.

"We will be supporting retailers on a case-by-case basis depending on the impact to their business.

"We'll continue to monitor the evolving situation and advice and guidelines of government and health authorities."

A spokeswoman for Mirvac's Kawana Shoppingworld said their team was working through the implications of the Federal Government's Stage 1 restrictions for their shopping centres and retail partners.

"The safety and security of our retail partners is a key concern to Mirvac," the spokeswoman said.

"We will continue to work closely with our retailers as the situation evolves."

Meanwhile 22,000 employees were left jobless across the state as almost 870 clubs shut their doors indefinitely.

Clubs Queensland CEO Doug Flockhart said the community club sector was in mourning after the closures, and clubs were working to try and establish alternate income streams to try and reduce the impact of the shutdown.

Commercial landlords in Mooloolaba stressed the Esplanade remained open for business, with restaurants shifting to takeaway operations, and it was understood some intended to work with their tenants to ensure their survival through the downturn.