A Ballina man being held on remand was allegedly murdered by another inmate in June.
Man accused of murdering Ballina inmate faces court

Aisling Brennan
by
25th Nov 2019 11:00 PM | Updated: 26th Nov 2019 5:52 AM
THE case against a man accused of murdering a Ballina man while in jail has been adjourned to 2020.

Richard Jason Reay, 44, has been accused of murdering 52-year-old Geoffrey Fardell at the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre, near Kempsey, on June 11.

It's understood Mr Fardell was being held on remand and was due to face Ballina Local Court the following week.

Mr Reay's matter went before Kempsey Local Court last week, where Magistrate B Thomas ordered a Case Conference Certificate be filed by February 19, 2020.

Mr Reay has entered no formal pleas to the charge against him and remains in custody.

The matter is set to return to Kempsey Local Court on February 19, 2020 for further mention, where Mr Reay is expected to attend via audio visual link for committal.

