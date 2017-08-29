Cars, utes and bikes galore

PROUD RIDERS: Mark Glover on his 1989 Softtail Custom and Rob King on his 1996 Heritage Softtail Evo .

LAST Sunday, Mark Glover's 1989 Softtail Custom motorbike saw the light of day for the first time since it had travelled across Australia from Perth to Esk.

Mr Glover's treasured ride was just one of hundreds of the Valley's hottest cars, utes and bikes which were on display at the Gatton Auxiliary Hospital annual fundraising show.

Co-organiser Anne-Louise Adams said the event raised almost $5000 to be contributed towards vital hospital equipment.

"We were really happy with the local support,” she said.

"The cars we had were mostly from the Lockyer Valley which was really good.”

The Gatton Muscle Car Club had the most cars on display and the best car in show went to David Archer for his Ford 1966 XP Falcon.

Rob King took home the best bike honour for his Game of Thrones-inspired 1996 Harley Davidson and Gary Rodgers won best ute with his Holden EH.

The full list of awards winners is below:

Best in Show - David Archer - Ford 1966 Ford XP Falcon

People's Choice - Peter and Tracey Ellul - Holden HX LE Monaro Coupe

Peter Watson Ford Memorial Trophy - John and Lyn Wust - 1973 Ford XA Coupe

Best Holden - Pre 1980 - Craig Dennis - 1959 Holden FC Sedan

Best Holden Post 1980 - Brett Sommerfeld - 2016 HSV VF LSA Club Sport

Best Ford Pre 1980 - John and Lyn Wust - 1973 Ford XA Coupe

Best Ford Post 1980 - Alan and Kylie Brown - 2013 Ford FPV GT Falcon

Best Other Pre 1980 -Glenn Hoger - 1957 Chev Belair

Best Other Post 1980- Greg Geldard - 2016 Mercedes AMG C63S Edition 1

Best Chrysler Pre 1980 - Lea Mc Carroll 1969 Chrysler Valiant

Best Chrysler Post 1980 - No entrants

Best Ute - Gary Rodgers - Holden EH

Best Bike - Rob King - Game of Thrones - 1996 Harley Davidson

Best Bike Runner up - Phill Dickens - 2008 Suziki M109R

Best Hotrod- Tony Smith - 1930 Ford Model A

Best Paint - Mark Greer - Ford 1971 XY GT Falcon

Best Interior - Russell Barrett, Holden V8 Ute

Best Chrome - Pat and Chris Dwan - 1956 Chev 210 Coupe

Best Engine Bay- Glenn Hoger - 1957 Chev Belair

Most Represented Car Club - Gatton Muscle Club

Lowest HP - Clinton Creedy Hyundai XL 64.9 Hp

Highest HP - Trevor Adams - 2006 VE SS HDT Improved 564Hp