Cars confiscated from drivers in Esk area as police target hoons

Hoon drivers are being targeted by Esk police (file image).

Hoon driving in the Esk area is being investigated by police following community contributions and assistance.

In a statement issued by the Esk police station, officers commended the community for their efforts in addressing hooning in the region.

Local police investigations are continuing into hooning offences to ensure safety for motorists and the community.

In addition, a 17-year-old Esk man was issued a notice to appear for dangerously operation a vehicle, while a 33-year-old Esk man was also issued traffic infringement notices in relation to the same matter.

A Toogoolawah man has been busted by Esk police for a type one offence involving wilfully making unnecessary noise or smoke. His vehicle was immobilised for 90 days.

A 41-year-old Royston man was fined for drink driving in Esk. His licence was suspended for 24 hours as a result of the offence, and he will later appear in court.

Esk police intercepted an 18-year-old Goodna man and issued him a drug diversion program for possession of dangerous drugs.

A 51-year-old Coominya man will appear in the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court for disqualified driving.