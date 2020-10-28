Carrie’s bold new look post-lockdown

The Project host Carrie Bickmore marked the end of Melbourne’s lockdown in stunning style – with a dramatic new haircut.

The Project host Carrie Bickmore marked the end of Melbourne's strict coronavirus lockdown today by doing what many of her fellow residents are no doubt itching to do: Get a professional haircut.

The TV star told her fellow panellists she "felt lighter" with the new bob hairdo, a dramatic change from the long blonde locks she'd been sporting on-air up until Tuesday night's episode.

Bickmore and her co-hosts spoke about Melbourne's first day out of lockdown at the top of Wednesday's show.

A new look post-lockdown.



"Just seeing everyone smiling this morning … everyone was happy!" she said.

"If you haven't been to a cafe or a pub yet, you're going to one - I'm going to a restaurant tonight with my wife," said Peter Helliar.

"And you went to brunch this morning," Bickmore said to Waleed Aly. "Not that I was stalking you … I saw your wife's Instagram. That was weird!"

Aly said the lockdown lifting had been "great. Melbourne's not a city of beaches - it's a city of cafes and restaurants and things like that. That's what defines (us)."

Carrie on The Project earlier this week.

After the end of lockdown was announced on Monday, an emotional Bickmore said she was relieved the news had come as "despair and anger" had begun to permeate Melbourne.

Helliar said he had felt "weirdly emotional" watching Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews' Monday presser. "I felt weirdly lighter. One of our security guards asked me, 'How are you feeling?' I said, 'I actually feel bloody great', and it was the first time I have meant that all year. It's funny, because I was caught by surprise by it," he said.

Later on in the show, the hosts crossed live to an elated Steve Price, who was enjoying a pint and a parma at one of Melbourne's newly-reopened pubs.

Steve Price gets on the beers.

"It just feels like Melbourne Cup day, Boxing Day, and New Year's Eve all rolled into one. Everyone has a smile on their face. Everyone in the street still has a mask on, but once you get in and sit down, everyone is having a sensational time. It's probably one of the happiest days of Melburnians' lives forever, I reckon. It's just fantastic," said Price.

Bickmore's new post-lockdown look comes a day after a guest on The Project surprised with her truly unrecognisable new look - beloved Australian comedian Fiona O'Loughlin appeared on last night's episode looking very different:

Carrie with Fiona O’Loughlin on Tuesday's episode of The Project.

O'Loughlin admitted she was enjoying going "incognito" after 20 years as one of Australia's most recognisable comedians.

