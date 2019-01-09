Carrie’s honest post on new parenthood

CARRIE Bickmore shared an adorable Instagram snap of herself with partner Chris Walker and baby Adelaide, as their daughter turned one month old.

The TV star added an honest caption listing all the highs and lows the family had been through during the first weeks of the newborn's life.

She described surviving on four hours' broken sleep, a trip back to hospital with mastitis and Googling "what is reflux" at 3am, in a post that will be recognisable to any new parent and had been liked almost 50,000 times within four hours.

The 38-year-old's post revealed the rollercoaster of caring for a baby, mentioning "boobtime", "Late night pram walks", "Cuddles", "Arguments", "Conflicting advice given", "Struggle with existing 3 year old", "Hours spent staring at Adelaide", "Feeling overwhelmed", "Feeling like it's all going to be ok", "Tears of happiness", "Tears of exhaustion" and "Bursting with love and gratitude."

The Project co-host also has to grapple with three-year-old daughter Evie with Chris, as well as 11-year-old Oliver whom she had with her late husband Greg Lange, who died of cancer in 2010.

Her post was flooded with supportive comments, particularly from other mums adding words of encouragement. "Sending you all the powers," wrote celebrity trainer Tiff Hall. "Nothing is as hard as those first 12 weeks. Nothing! What I would give to sniff a baby's head though! That smell☺amazing how it makes you survive."

Model Megan Gale added: "Hang in there Mama Bear.. you've done this.. you've GOT this. These first 12 weeks seem like an eternity but you KNOW when you look back it will seem like it all happened in a blink of an eye. Enjoy the teeny baby snuggles as much as you can through bleary eyes."

Sylvia Jeffreys sent heart emojis, while Carrie's Project co-presenter Tommy Little joked: "He looks WAY older than one month!!!! He's got a full head of hair and his arm around you for Christ sake! I'm sorry to break it to you mate but I reckon he's lying to you about his age again..."

Others called the first weeks of parenthood "the hardest, best thing ever" and said they loved her honesty.

The Gold Logie winner, who went on maternity leave in November, has always been open about the reality of life as a working mother.

She confessed as she left The Project that she was "so excited and (slightly terrified!!)" so be having a third child.

In a beautiful post shared after the birth, she said she and Chris were "absolutely besotted" with "Addie".