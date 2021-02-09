Carpenter tells cop ‘birds smashed windscreen’ not motorbike

A prominent Lockyer Valley carpenter told police that birds had “struck his windscreen” when he was intercepted by officers in Lowood, however that turned out not to be true.

Peter John Paige pleaded guilty to seven charges in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, February, 8.

Six of the charges were related to vehicle offences including driving uninsured, unregistered and with registration plates from another vehicle - while the remaining charge was for providing false or misleading statements to police.

In court, police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said Paige, who resides in Ma Ma Creek, was involved in a crash with a motorcycle on November 28, 2020.

The court was told the motorbike rider was hospitalised with injuries sustained from the accident on Mount Glorious Road, Dundas.

During the initial investigation of the crash, police checks revealed Paige was driving his Isuzu truck with plates from another vehicle, senior sergeant Windsor said.

He said Paige had travelled that morning to pick up the truck that he had just purchased, and attached rego plates from his car at home to it.

The registration on the truck he purchased had been cancelled one month prior.

After the officers had conducted their initial investigation, Paige continued on his way home from Dundas to the Lockyer Valley when he was again intercepted by police at Fernvale.

Senior sergeant Windsor said police pulled Paige over after they noticed the “entire windscreen” on the truck he was driving was smashed.

“The defendant could only see out of a small side of the windscreen,” senior sergeant Windsor said.

Senior sergeant Windsor said Paige told the police officers “birds had struck his window” while he was driving home.

The officers were not satisfied with Paige’s response and again made inquiries into his truck, which again revealed he was driving unregistered, uninsured and with plates from another vehicle.

He subsequently told the officers the smash had been caused by a motorcycle.

The officers asked why Paige had lied to him, to which he responded “I thought they would just let me go,” senior sergeant Windsor said.

In court, Paige’s solicitor Nick Gillece said his 61-year-old client was a “respected” member of the Lockyer Valley community, who had contributed to the recovery effort of the region following the 2011 floods as a carpenter.

Mr Gillece told the court Paige was “remorseful” for his actions and the incident was a “regrettable error of judgement”.

Mr Gillece said Paige had remained at the scene of the initial crash to assist the rider and called paramedics before helping to direct traffic.

“He was quite distressed and decided to continue on his way home after the accident was cleaned up,” Mr Gillece said.

Acting Magistrate Damian Carroll said he “accepted” it was an error of judgment on Paige’s part.

Magistrate Carroll fined Paige a total of $1000 for the offences, ordered to pay within three months.

No convictions were recorded.