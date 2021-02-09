Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Gatton Magistrates Court, generic court.
Gatton Magistrates Court, generic court.
Crime

Carpenter tells cop ‘birds smashed windscreen’ not motorbike

Hugh Suffell
9th Feb 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A prominent Lockyer Valley carpenter told police that birds had “struck his windscreen” when he was intercepted by officers in Lowood, however that turned out not to be true.

Peter John Paige pleaded guilty to seven charges in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, February, 8.

Six of the charges were related to vehicle offences including driving uninsured, unregistered and with registration plates from another vehicle - while the remaining charge was for providing false or misleading statements to police.

In court, police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said Paige, who resides in Ma Ma Creek, was involved in a crash with a motorcycle on November 28, 2020.

The court was told the motorbike rider was hospitalised with injuries sustained from the accident on Mount Glorious Road, Dundas.

LOCAL NEWS: Arrest warrant issued for Lockyer man in South Australia

During the initial investigation of the crash, police checks revealed Paige was driving his Isuzu truck with plates from another vehicle, senior sergeant Windsor said.

He said Paige had travelled that morning to pick up the truck that he had just purchased, and attached rego plates from his car at home to it.

The registration on the truck he purchased had been cancelled one month prior.

After the officers had conducted their initial investigation, Paige continued on his way home from Dundas to the Lockyer Valley when he was again intercepted by police at Fernvale.

Senior sergeant Windsor said police pulled Paige over after they noticed the “entire windscreen” on the truck he was driving was smashed.

“The defendant could only see out of a small side of the windscreen,” senior sergeant Windsor said.

Senior sergeant Windsor said Paige told the police officers “birds had struck his window” while he was driving home.

The officers were not satisfied with Paige’s response and again made inquiries into his truck, which again revealed he was driving unregistered, uninsured and with plates from another vehicle.

He subsequently told the officers the smash had been caused by a motorcycle.

The officers asked why Paige had lied to him, to which he responded “I thought they would just let me go,” senior sergeant Windsor said.

NETWORK NEWS: OVERHAUL: New bail laws, GPS tagging in youth crime blitz

In court, Paige’s solicitor Nick Gillece said his 61-year-old client was a “respected” member of the Lockyer Valley community, who had contributed to the recovery effort of the region following the 2011 floods as a carpenter.

Mr Gillece told the court Paige was “remorseful” for his actions and the incident was a “regrettable error of judgement”.

Mr Gillece said Paige had remained at the scene of the initial crash to assist the rider and called paramedics before helping to direct traffic.

“He was quite distressed and decided to continue on his way home after the accident was cleaned up,” Mr Gillece said.

Acting Magistrate Damian Carroll said he “accepted” it was an error of judgment on Paige’s part.

Magistrate Carroll fined Paige a total of $1000 for the offences, ordered to pay within three months.

No convictions were recorded.

gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police update on Gatton crash reveals supposed cause

        Premium Content Police update on Gatton crash reveals supposed cause

        News Police have revealed the cause of a crash in Gatton’s main street that saw four vehicles smashed. DETAILS:

        Paramedics respond to Warrego rollover

        Premium Content Paramedics respond to Warrego rollover

        News Paramedics have rushed to the scene of a truck rollover on the Warrego Hwy.

        School captain, top ATAR graduate credits school for success

        Premium Content School captain, top ATAR graduate credits school for success

        Education “I was not the top student in any of my classes, but I was consistent” - Lowood’s...

        Alleged thief on mobility scooter handed Gatton court date

        Premium Content Alleged thief on mobility scooter handed Gatton court date

        Crime An alleged thief who stole items while riding his mobility scooter through Gatton...