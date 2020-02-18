Carolyn’s labour of love to restore her ‘Red Lady’

IT TOOK six months of searching online for Carolyn Becker to track down the prize she sought, a 1964 MG – MGB Roadster Convertible.

“I’ve always loved MGs – I have a sister who’s nine years older than me, she bought herself a grey one – but I always liked the red better,” Mrs Becker said.

“The person who had this one actually had two listed, he had this one and a younger one in a different colour, but as soon as I saw it was a ‘64 and red, that sold me.”

She purchased the car in mid-2018 and had it trucked from Altona, Victoria, up to Ropeley, Queensland.

Since then, she has been hard at work refurbishing and restoring the car.

“I actually imported from England – from MG Spares over there – the internal carpet for the body, and boot, and everything,” she said.

“I’ve had her about 18 months, but only had her registered and on the road about November/December last year.”

The delay was in part due to damages from transportation, and hidden dangers in the car itself.

“On the drive up from Victoria it took some damage in the truck, but after driving it we realised there was also a problem with the steering,” she said.

“An expert had a look over it, and someone had done a really bodgy job with the steering. He actually pulled it apart and took the part with him to work on it.”

The decision behind the purchase of the classic car stemmed from Carolyn’s recent health battles.

“I’d gone through quite a chronic health issue, and survived to tell the tale,” she said.

“I decided I was going to spend a bit of money on me, and buy something that I really loved.”

Though the car, dubbed ‘The Red Lady’ is now registered and roadworthy, she hasn’t been seeing much use in recent weeks.

“I haven’t been driving it much recently, because the weather just isn’t conducive to a convertible,” Mrs Becker said.

Carolyn has recently joined the Lockyer Antique Motor Association, to share her passion for classic cars with other like-minded drivers.

“I found joining LAMA was wonderful, you don’t have to have a particular type of vehicle, and there doesn’t seem to be any one-up-manship or anything like that,” she said.

“I’m very, very happy with the people and the way they’ve supported me.”

She said she planned to continue working on the Red Lady, to keep it in top condition.

“I think a lot of people get these cars and they get out there all vroom, vroom, vroom, but I’m not like that,” she said.

“You don’t want to be driving them fast. You’ve got to be gentle, because they are that age. It’s about the joy of the ownership, and having an occasional drive of it, more than anything.”