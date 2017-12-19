Carols at the Bluff the 'best one yet'

Spring Bluff Committee secretary Claire McGovern and Lockyer Valley Councillor Kathy McLean at the 2017 Carols at the Bluff.

Spring Bluff Committee secretary Claire McGovern and Lockyer Valley Councillor Kathy McLean at the 2017 Carols at the Bluff. Francis Witsenhuysen

IT WAS a picturesque afternoon of laughter, picnicking and sing-alongs at the annual Carols at the Bluff on Sunday.

The Harlaxton RSL Brass Band played into the evening, while families and friends relaxed in the Spring Bluff botanical gardens.

Spring Bluff president Joe Ramia said it was a fantastic turnout.

"There is always such a lovely atmosphere,” Mr Ramia said.

"It's a great event to bring your family along too. I think it's our best one yet.”