Menu
Login
News

Carols at the Bluff the 'best one yet'

Spring Bluff Committee secretary Claire McGovern and Lockyer Valley Councillor Kathy McLean at the 2017 Carols at the Bluff.
Spring Bluff Committee secretary Claire McGovern and Lockyer Valley Councillor Kathy McLean at the 2017 Carols at the Bluff. Francis Witsenhuysen
Francis Witsenhuysen
by

IT WAS a picturesque afternoon of laughter, picnicking and sing-alongs at the annual Carols at the Bluff on Sunday.

The Harlaxton RSL Brass Band played into the evening, while families and friends relaxed in the Spring Bluff botanical gardens.

Spring Bluff president Joe Ramia said it was a fantastic turnout.

"There is always such a lovely atmosphere,” Mr Ramia said.

"It's a great event to bring your family along too. I think it's our best one yet.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Rail trail on home stretch

Rail trail on home stretch

A Brisbane Valley-based business has beaten out the competition yet again for the final contract.

It's starting to look a lot like Christmas in Gatton tonight

Saya Hikita, Fubuki Mizuta and Kate Kawashima having some fun at the 2017 Gatton Christmas Carnival.

Town comes alive with festive cheer.

Freedom Links: confronting forced labour

Growcom CEO Pat Hannan speaking at the Freedom Links workshop held at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre.

Gatton has hosted the first regional training on anti-trafficking.

Earning their keep: Look into region backpacker experience

SOCIAL SOUPS: The Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Gatton welcomes up to 200 backpackers based around the Lockyer Valley weekly and encourages them to share their experiences.

They're a huge part of our economy, but how do they live?

Local Partners