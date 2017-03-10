34°
Carol leaves behind very big shoes to fill in Laidley

Lachlan Mcivor
10th Mar 2017
TRANSITION: Carol Scheiwe (right) will now hand over the reigns to Cathy Harrison.
TRANSITION: Carol Scheiwe (right) will now hand over the reigns to Cathy Harrison. Lachlan McIvor

CALLING it a day after nearly two decades at the helm of Laidley Shoez, Carol Scheiwe leaves behind big shoes to fill.

She still fondly remembers the excitement when the store first opened, although it was a little bit further down the street from where it is today.

"It has really been a great journey,” Mrs Scheiwe said.

Carol and her sister Annette Wall, with the help of their husbands, set up the business in 1997.

In late 1999 Carol and husband Bevan bought the Walls' share of Laidley Shoez when they moved to Cairns.

"They were integral to setting it up,” she said.

Being able to constantly evolve the business over the years was the key to its longevity.

"There was a lot to learn initially, and we've never stopped learning, as styles and peoples' needs changed, and new technology changed the way we do business,” she said.

Having the support of the local community, and the many visitors from other areas, during her time running the business was something very much valued.

"If you want a vibrant town, you need to support your local businesses where you can,” she said.

"We were also very fortunate to have good loyal staff over the years.”

The first of March marked the first trading day for new owner Cathy Harrison and she is looking forward to making the most of her time with the former owner.

Mrs Scheiwe will remain on for a further two weeks after the change to help with the transition.

"Carol has been wonderful and passed on lots of helpful information, we intend to continue with the current lines as well as add a few new styles,” Mrs Harrison said.

Alongside husband and co-owner Trevor Harrison, she is excited for the future of their new venture and looking forward to making her own mark.

"We've always wanted to buy our own business,” she said.

"We've lived in the Lockyer Valley all of our lives except for two years spent in Roma but we still call the Lockyer Valley home.

"It's exciting, there's still plenty to learn.....but we're looking forward to working with the local community.”

Gatton Star

Topics:  carol scheiwe laidley laidley shoez

