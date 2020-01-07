Menu
Gaurav Bansal owns and operates multiple IGA stores and has also brought burger chain Carl's Jnr to Australia. Picture: Mark Cranitch.
News

Carl’s Jnr, IGA franchise owner hit with $160k lawsuit

by Vanda Carson
7th Jan 2020 10:59 AM
THE millionaire businessman who has opened eight Carl's Jr stores in Queensland and owns the local franchise rights to the US Cinnabon bakery chain has been slapped with a $160,000 lawsuit.

Gaurav Bansal, 35, from Underwood, who together with his brother Vishal owns the fast-food outlets and a chain of supermarkets, has been sued by the landlord of their Goodna IGA supermarket, southwest of Brisbane, after the company that owned the store went bust.

According to a claim filed by landlord Bahama Boating Pty Ltd in the District Court in Brisbane on November 5, Gaurav Bansal signed a guarantee that his company Om Mahalaxmii Pty Ltd would pay the rent on the 15 year supermarket lease.

But Om Mahalaxmii breached the lease contract when it went bust on September 29, and the store is now run by liquidators, the claim states.

The claim states that Om Mahalaxmii owed $255,100 as at October, but this amount was reduced when a bank guarantee of $107,588 that Om Mahalaxmii provided to Bahama Boating as part of the lease, was paid on October 14.

The 15 year lease for the ground-floor tenancy began on September 18, 2012 with a base rent of $275,400 in the first year, the claim states.

In his defence filed on December 12, Guarav Bansal does not admit that his former landlord is entitled to judgment against him, claiming he remains uncertain of the truth of the allegations against him.

He admits that his company was wound up by the Federal Court due to insolvency in September, but claims that he "cannot confirm the content of the alleged lease and therefore cannot confirm any alleged guarantee".

No date has been set for hearing.

