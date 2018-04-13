Carley Logan has found a new lease on life

TEAM PLAYER: Gatton Redbacks player and club secretary Carley Logan (middle) is playing football for the first time this year.

TEAM PLAYER: Gatton Redbacks player and club secretary Carley Logan (middle) is playing football for the first time this year. Lachlan McIvor

Name: Carley Logan

Occupation: Operations Support Officer at the Department of Transport and Main Roads and full-time mum

Age: 38

Marital Status: Married with three beautiful kids

What have you enjoyed most about your time with the Gatton Redbacks?

I love seeing my kids play soccer and build their love of the game and what better place to start. Gatton Redbacks have such a wonderful and friendly vibe and a great bunch of people to hang out with.

Why did you decide to get involved with the Gatton Redbacks?

My husband used to play for the Gatton Redbacks, and when we had our kids we decided to be involved with the club.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

Corey Parker, who is a family friend.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

My children and losing 48kg.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

You don't always need a plan. Sometimes you just need to breathe, trust, let go, and see what happens.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

For everyone to be able to hear.

Not withstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

I feel about 30 some days, I have lost quite a bit of weight and have a new lease on life so to speak. So this has encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone and I have decided to join a ladies soccer team for the first time in my life.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

I love cooking and how it brings everyone together. It is even better when my kids help me.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Hanging out with my grandparents in their rose garden and playing lots of games with my cousins.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Spring Bluff with all the flowers and gardens.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

Buy my very own four wheeler for the farm. On a serious note, I would love to help my family, make sure my kids have some money in a trust fund, and to donate some money to the Deaf and Blind Association.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

My grandma Ruby. I would give anything just to see her again.