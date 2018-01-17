Carers call for end to wildlife carnage in Minden

ACTION NEEDED: Wildlife carer Kirsty Lax and Nicole Lincoln are calling for more protections for the vulnerable waterbird species in Minden.

CARNAGE greets wildlife carer Kirsty Lax and Nicole Lincoln when they take their evening walk through the park opposite Minden State School.

Bodies of egrets, moorhens, cormorants and other waterbird species, dead and alive, line the water's edge and the roadside - a common sight since the beginning of the nesting season, Ms Lax said.

The Minden-based carer said she had taken in more than 114 birds this season suffering broken wings and car-related injuries, and was forced to euthanise about 100 more.

"It's just been crazy,” she said.

"We've had babies come in that are still alive but their wings are missing and their bones are sticking out from their shoulders.

"This is the first year we've had cormorant babies (in care), and we've found dead ones too.”

Ms Lax said they weren't the only ones troubled by the situation, as her rescue had received reports of families visiting the park and leaving with their children in tears after seeing so many dead chicks.

It's a problem with a simple solution which could bring multiple community benefits, according to the two waterbird rescuers.

Ms Lincoln said a boardwalk along the water's edge, some fencing and a few pairs of pay-for-use binoculars would go a long way in improving the area for visitors and wildlife alike.

"It would be lovely to see the park made into something that's good for the community... a positive topic rather than another negative,” she said.

"There's no fence there to keep (juvenile birds) from travelling up to the road and the whole thing starts to become fairly unpleasant.”

She explained though egrets weren't classified as a species under threat, the numbers were declining and prime roosting areas such as the Minden park would become more popular for other colonies.

"It's just going to go on from there... loss of habitat, loss of water, that road being that little bit busier now... that's life now,” she said.

"These issues can be solved with just a restructure of the area here.”

Contact Ms Lax's rescue via Facebook by doing a search for Kirsty's Bird Sanctuary or phone 0431525804.