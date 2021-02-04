Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Laidley single parent of two children who also cares for his chronically ill parents has been busted for drug driving (file image)
A Laidley single parent of two children who also cares for his chronically ill parents has been busted for drug driving (file image)
Crime

Carer, single dad busted drug driving in Laidley

Ali Kuchel
4th Feb 2021 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A single parent of two children who also cares for his chronically ill parents has been busted for drug driving.

Rob Charles Pennell fronted the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, February 1, after police discovered meth in his system.

Police prosecutor sergeant Al Windsor told the court that police intercepted Pennell’s vehicle on December 3, on Patrick St, Laidley.

He participated in a roadside drug test before being transported to Laidley police station, where tests revealed meth in his system.

Pennell was represented by solicitor Mark Stone, who said his client, a labourer, was a carer for his parents who suffered chronic illnesses.

Mr Stone said Pennell had been through a “fairly turbulent time” during the past 18 months.

His submission included a letter from Pennell’s mum.

Magistrate Damien Carroll said it was a very “tragic” situation, but he was constrained by laws.

Pennell pleaded guilty to one charge of drug driving.

Pennell was fined $300 and disqualified him from driving for six months.

No conviction was recorded.

gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crim armed with gun steals car right after parole release

        Premium Content Crim armed with gun steals car right after parole release

        News The carjacker pointed a gun at a man’s face when he saw him seated in a car parked on the driveway of an Ipswich house

        Lowood homeowner confronts late night intruder

        Premium Content Lowood homeowner confronts late night intruder

        Crime Lowood police are seeking public assistance as they investigate the burglary of a...

        ‘Sharp rise’ in speeding motorists has local police concerned

        Premium Content ‘Sharp rise’ in speeding motorists has local police...

        Crime Speeding hotspots revealed: Local police are concerned by a rise in speeding...

        Drugs and weapon uncovered by cops in Warrego Hwy car search

        Premium Content Drugs and weapon uncovered by cops in Warrego Hwy car search

        Crime An Oakey man has appeared in Gatton court after police intercepted his car on the...