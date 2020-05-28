Care Army volunteer scam targets Mackay homes

Mackay Regional Council has received reports from four households of strangers approaching their homes claiming to be part of a coronavirus volunteer program.

SCAMMERS are on the prowl, knocking on doors pretending to be part of Queensland's Care Army.

Mayor Greg Williamson said the strangers were clearly scammers, as any Care Army volunteers would be part of a registered charity, like the Red Cross or Salvation Army.

"Nobody should knock on your door and say they are part of the Care Army," Cr Williamson said.

"It's a scam."

Mayor Greg Williamson has advised that Care Army volunteers would be part of a registered charity, like the Red Cross or Salvation Army. Picture: Tony Martin

In April, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the statewide community campaign to rally volunteers to protect the health of one million seniors who were asked to stay home to stay safe.

Some homes also reported having letters left in their mail or being called by scammers, Cr Williamson said.

The handful of reports that had reached the council suggested many more homes had been targeted, the Mayor said.

Residents approached by someone claiming to be from the Care Army should shut their doors and report the incident to council or police, he said.

