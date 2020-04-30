Care Army on the march, calling for new recruits

COMMUNITY SUPPORT: The delivery of fresh groceries and other essential goods are among the tasks the Care Army volunteers will be carrying out.

WHILE most of us are fortunate enough to have friends and family to fall back on during the Covid-19 emergency, there are some residents who don’t have this support.

Councils, charities and community groups are calling for more people to sign up to join the Queensland Care Army.

This network of volunteers is tasked with providing services to at-risk people such as seniors who are cut off from their usual sources of support.

“The Care Army is made up of everyday Queenslanders who want to help older people living in the community who may not have a wide circle of friends, family or neighbours who are able to support them during the Covid-19 outbreak,” an Emergency Volunteering spokesperson said.

Residents in the Lockyer Valley have already demonstrated their generous spirit in supporting the Darling Downs Zoo and are now being encouraged to do the same for the most vulnerable members of their own community.

Those who volunteer may be asked to carry out non-contact delivery of medicine, groceries and other essential items, while others might be involved in phone calls or video chats, providing much-needed social contact to those struggling in isolation.

This work is carried out in collaboration with organisations in the community, with the safety of both volunteers and those they are helping being paramount.

“The safety and health of Care Army volunteers and the safety, health and privacy of those they assist is of primary importance,” the spokesperson said.

“Community organisations that the Care Army volunteers with are asked to ensure all necessary screenings, briefings and PPE are in place.”

To take part, those who wish to volunteer can register their details online and will be matched with requests for help from organisations in their area.

The organisation will then make contact with the volunteer to discuss how they can help.

Those who wish to sign up can register here, or learn more by contacting Emergency Volunteering on 3002 7600.

Organisations in need of volunteers or people who are already helping out in their communities are also urged to join the network.