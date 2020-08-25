Menu
CAN YOU HELP? Police are seeking help from the public to help identify the persons pictured who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.
Card used fraudulently 25 times as thieves spend up

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
25th Aug 2020 11:15 AM
BUNDABERG police are investigating after a Visa debit card was lost near Johanna Blvd, Kensington last month.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said between July 31 and August 24, unknown suspects found the card and "used it fraudulently for 25 pay wave transactions totalling $953.20".

"Police are seeking assistance from members of the public to help identify the persons pictured who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries," she said.

Anyone with information on the matter is urged to contact police and quote the police reference number QP2001779103.

Police can be contacted via PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

