Caravan park set to expand

Jackie and Paul Lawson stand in one of the rooms at the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail Motel, formerly the Glen Rocks Motel, in Esk. The couple are also the owner-operators of the Esk Caravan Park that borders onto the motel and plan to combined the two businesses. Dominic Elsome

IT WAS meant to be - that's how Esk Caravan Park owner-operators Paul and Jackie Lawson see their latest business venture.

The pair last week took over the ownership and management of the Glenn Rocks Motel, soon to be the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail Motel, and said it was a natural evolution for their business.

"We were looking at potentially growing the caravan park and when we found out that the motel was available it was just a no-brainer." Mrs Lawson said.

It was a chance interaction that led to the Lawsons purchasing the business, following what started out as over-the-fence small talk with their neighbour.

