Caravan park earns top recognition award

SUCCESS STORY: Jackie and Paul Lawson in one of the rooms at the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail Motel, formerly the Glen Rocks Motel, in Esk. The couple also own and operate the Esk Caravan Park that borders the motel.

A JOINT motel and caravan park has been recognised for its growth in recent times, becoming the recipient of a prestigious turnaround award.

The Esk Caravan Park has been a feature of the town for many years, but when purchased in 2013 by Paul and Jackie Lawson it was in poor state due to lingering damage and debris from the 2011 floods.

The Lawsons have gone to great lengths to revamp and rebuild in the time since, including merging the caravan park with the neighbouring Brisbane Valley Rail Trail Motel.

Upgrades and improvements have earned the business the 2020 Gordon Harris Turnaround Award.

Named after Gordon Harris, the founding president of Caravan Parks Association of Queensland in 1966, the award gives recognition to operators who have made massive improvements in amenities, turnover, occupancy and customer reviews.

Past award winners include beachfront holiday parks at Mackay, Kurrimine, Cape York and Rowes Bay, making the success of a smaller, rural caravan park like Esk all the more impressive.

According to Caravanning Queensland, since improvements were made the park’s turnover has increased by 107 per cent, while the business valuation went up 142 per cent.

The number of bookings placed in a one-year period rose by more than 155 per cent, compared to the same period in the year the Lawsons purchased the park.

The Esk Caravan Park and BVRT Motel have also staunchly supported community activities, events and initiatives, such as last year’s Esk Kindy Bail ’N’ Jail fundraiser, where Jackie Lawson raised $480.

The business’s ongoing commitment to the community has earned praise from the local council, who recently agreed to a rates discount to help it recover from Covid-19 restrictions.

The Esk Caravan Park is located at 16 Hassall St, Esk, and is open to bookings.

Find out more about the park on its website.

