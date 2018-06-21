Menu
QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service crews are on route to a caravan rollover on the Bruce Highway at Bells Creek.
News

Caravan 'flipped' and causes chaos on Bruce Highway

Matty Holdsworth
by
21st Jun 2018 1:05 PM | Updated: 2:25 PM

A CARAVAN is stuck in the median strip on on the Bruce Highway at Bells Creek after a single vehicle rollover.

The crews were called at 12.50pm but all occupants of the vehicle have declined treatment. 

Queensland Police are on scene and said the caravan had flipped.

"There is no indication of any injuries but the caravan is stuck in the median strip.

A caravan has flipped on the Bruce Highway at Beerburrum. Via Clayton's Towing.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews assisted with the clean up along with Clayton's Towing. 

Lanes are cleared but delays are still expected. 

Social media has already come to life on the incident with reports that the rollover involves a caravan.

"Traffic is backing up both ways, approx 2kms north of Wild Horse Mountain. Police on scene," was posted.

