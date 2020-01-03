Car up in flames after suspected hooning gone wrong

BURNED OUT: Police were called to a vehicle fire at the intersection of Northbrook Parkway and Wivenhoe Somerset Road, Bryden.

IN THE early hours of New Year’s Day – and following a smooth New Year’s Eve – police were called to a car on fire in Bryden.

When police arrived at the scene, the car was abandoned and its registration plates had been removed.

The car was found at the crossroads between Northbrook Parkway and Wivenhoe Somerset Road, an intersection dubbed “Glorious T intersection” and referred to as a “nightclub” on Google Maps.

Lowood Police Station’s Acting Senior Sergeant Dale Gough said the car may have been the result of “hooning gone wrong”.

“It looks like they might have been doing burnouts and something has gone amiss,” Sen-Sgt Gough said.

“There was no one at the scene and at this stage it’s still under investigation.”

Despite the car fire, Sen-Sgt Gough said New Year’s Eve had been quiet and residents in the division deserved accolades.

“Minimal disturbances were attended by police,” he said.

While law enforcement everywhere prepared for a infamously-busy period, Lowood Police found they were called to just six disturbances during the two-day period.

“We always expect the worst, hope for the best and plan and roster for any contingencies that may occur,” he said.

“But, in this instance, it was a very well behaved time period.”

He said New Year’s Eve was a time for higher than usual rates of alcohol-related disturbances.

“We just police it as usual but we always roster extra for those busier time periods, just in case,” he said.

“But everyone behaved relatively well, so our police were able to proactively patrol.”