Just before 3pm on Monday paramedics rushed to the steep, winding hills of Korora, north of Coffs Harbour to reports two teenagers fell while car surfing.
Car surfing stunt goes horribly wrong, teens rushed to hospital

Janine Watson
12th Apr 2021 5:00 PM
Just before 3pm on Monday paramedics rushed to the steep, winding hills of Korora, north of Coffs Harbour to reports two teenagers fell while car surfing.

Gatelys Rd is extremely steep, winding through banana and blueberry farms.

It is understood two teenagers were on top of a car being driven by another teenager, with several passengers inside when it lost control approximately 2km west of the Pacific Highway.

The Subaru, displaying red P-plates crashed into Paul Shoker’s banana farm.

“I’ve lost a dozen banana trees - they slowed them down a lot I would say.

“I don’t think they realised how close they were to death. Well, they certainly didn’t look like people who had narrowly escaped death.”

Mr Shoker says it’s the third time in five years that cars have crashed into his banana farm. Although it’s a 50km per hour road he says people regularly “fly” along there.

“Families living along this road are sick of people using it as their private racetrack. It’s like a cheap form of entertainment.”

The car has since been taken in by police.

He says there’s also evidence of regular drug use at the dead end area which has spectacular views looking back over Coffs Harbour.

“Maybe there should be some consideration given to making it a locals-only road. There are only a few households up here and it’s a dead end.”

Paul Shoker Pic Nathan Edwards
Paul Shoker Pic Nathan Edwards

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated six people at the scene - all ranging from 16 to 18.

Two were taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus by road ambulance in a stable condition. Both had abrasions all over their bodies with one also suffering a head injury.

Four more teens were treated at the scene for a range of conditions from shock to abrasions but these were all deemed minor injuries.

