Car smashes through Lockyer house

CRASH: A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a Laidley house this morning. Photo: Zizi Averill. Generic

A MAN his 20s has been taken to the Ipswich Hospital following a single vehicle traffic crash in Laidley.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesman confirmed paramedics had been called to an address on Spicer St, in which a car had crashed into a home.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the man's car had wedged under the veranda of the house and the man had managed to exit the vehicle.

The male patient has suffered an injury to his head but is in a stable condition.

The accident was reported at 8.11am and paramedics have since left the scene.

