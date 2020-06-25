Menu
CRASH: A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a Laidley house this morning. Photo: Zizi Averill. Generic
Car smashes through Lockyer house

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
25th Jun 2020 8:49 AM
A MAN his 20s has been taken to the Ipswich Hospital following a single vehicle traffic crash in Laidley.

LOCAL NEWS: Strange reasons Lockyer speeding cases will go to trial

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesman confirmed paramedics had been called to an address on Spicer St, in which a car had crashed into a home.

LOCAL NEWS: It's official: Lockyer wildlife sanctuary takes step forward

A Queensland Police spokesman said the man's car had wedged under the veranda of the house and the man had managed to exit the vehicle.

The male patient has suffered an injury to his head but is in a stable condition.

The accident was reported at 8.11am and paramedics have since left the scene.

