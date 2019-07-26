Car show on this weekend prepares for record numbers

THERE are high hopes and big plans for the Gatton Hospital Auxiliary Car, Ute and Bike Show on this weekend.

The event is now in its fourth year, and is held to spread awareness and support the Gatton Hospital Auxiliary.

The goal is to raise funding for new services and equipment.

While a cacophony of cars, chrome, and colour doesn't sound like what one might expect from a hospital fundraiser, the event's success speaks for itself.

"We were looking for new ideas that went beyond raffles, and thought about a different avenue," the show's organiser Ann-Louise Adams said.

"One of the local car clubs offered to support us and have continued to supply manpower."

Last year's event pulled in twice as many entries as expected, with about 200 vehicles on show, and raised $7000.

Because the show has been growing so rapidly, organisers have made the decision to move to a bigger venue at the Cahill Park Sports Complex, which has room for up to 400 vehicles.

This year, organisers are aiming for a similar level of success.

"We are trying to raise $6000 for an infusion chair," Ann-Louise said.

Car clubs and motoring enthusiasts from all across the Southeast are encouraged to register for the event, with entry for competitors costing only $10.

The show is open to the public as well, with entry only requiring a gold coin donation.

The show promises to be a fun family event, with food available from 7am, kids activities throughout the day, a raffle to enter, and of course, plenty of magnificent vehicles to see, including a display of Ferraris.

For competitors, there's a dynamometer competition with a range of categories, trophies to win, and a $100 prize for the car club with the best representation.

The show is being held at the Cahill Park Sports Complex, at 64 Buaraba St, Gatton, and lasts from 7am to 1pm on Sunday, with trophies being awarded at noon.

Anyone interested in registering or learning more about the event should contact Ann-Louise Adams on 0407 624 445 or email atadams1@bigpond.net.au