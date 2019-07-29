Menu
Gatton Hospital Auxiliary Car Show
News

Car show commemorates biggest year yet

Nathan Greaves
by
29th Jul 2019 5:30 PM

On Sunday, Cahill park was filled with vehicles and visitors for the Gatton Hospital Auxiliary Car, Ute, and Bike Show.

This is the fourth year the event has been held, with this weekend being its first time in the new, larger venue at Cahill Park.

The sports field was packed with rows upon rows of shimmering steel and polished chrome, from retro vehicles to modern racecars.

Hundreds of vehicles were showcased over the course of the morning, and hundreds more visitors attended the event, with all of the proceeds going towards the Gatton Hospital Auxiliary.

In addition to the vehicles on display, there were cheerleading and dance performances, market stalls, a dynometer competition, and a demonstration by emergency services.

car show fundraiser gatton hospital
