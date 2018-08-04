Car reverses into packed netball court, results in horror

Two people have been injured, one critically, after being struck by a car at a Sydney netball court.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said a 65-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man were struck by a car driven by an elderly woman at the Bellingara Netball Courts in Miranda, about 10am on Saturday.

The driver was reportedly parking her car when it reversed into a packed netball court and struck several spectators.

The woman was trapped against a fence until members of the public were able to free her, according to NSW Police. She is in a critical condition.

The man sustained head injuries. Both have been taken to St George Hospital.

All morning netball games at the courts have been cancelled.

Sutherland Shire Mayor, Councillor Carmelo Pesce said his thoughts were with the victims of this tragic incident this morning.

"Thank you to all of the emergency services that responded and also to the netball community for their quick actions and response," he said.

"I hope that the victims are OK and our thoughts are also with their families."

- With AAP-