Car ploughs off NSW cliff onto beach
A vehicle has ploughed through a barrier and off a cliff at Newcastle and landed on the beach below.
A NSW Ambulance spokesman told news.com.au they were called to Bar Beach just after 10.20am on Thursday to treat three people being two elderly patients and a child.
Vision from the Newcastle Herald shows one patient being taken from the scene on a stretcher.
NSW Police are also at the crash site.
The white fence bordering the Bar Beach car park, next to the lookout, has been flattened.
