The scene at Bar Beach in Newcastle on Thursday morning. Picture: Peter Lorimer
Car ploughs off NSW cliff onto beach

by Sarah McPhee
24th Sep 2020 11:52 AM

A vehicle has ploughed through a barrier and off a cliff at Newcastle and landed on the beach below.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman told news.com.au they were called to Bar Beach just after 10.20am on Thursday to treat three people being two elderly patients and a child.

The scene at Bar Beach in Newcastle on Thursday morning. Picture: Peter Lorimer
Vision from the Newcastle Herald shows one patient being taken from the scene on a stretcher.

NSW Police are also at the crash site.

The white fence bordering the Bar Beach car park, next to the lookout, has been flattened.

 

 

 

 

The car park and cliff at Bar Beach, Newcastle on a normal day..
More to come

Originally published as Car ploughs off NSW cliff onto beach

