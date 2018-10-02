Menu
Bird poo needs to be removed from your car's paintwork swiftly to avoid long-term damage.
Motoring

Car is in the firing line of birds dropping bombs

by RACQ's, Clare Hunter
2nd Oct 2018 3:26 PM

I'M IN the trenches. The air is thick with anticipation of the next onslaught. But for now there's a break in the battle between me - and the bird invader.

This week she's peppered the bonnet of my car with grenades and the paint has taken a beating.

I can't directly attack the bird. I'm too sensitive to animals and it would be a war crime. My efforts must be focussed on the dead soldiers that litter my car.

I've employed a few battle assaults, and each has left me retreating.

The first was a sure tactic, or so I thought. Armed with Windex, paper towel and gloves, I moved swiftly to clear the stains.

This was neither smart or effective.

The next weapon of choice was a dish scourer. I waited until the bird returned to its headquarters, I mean nest, and stepped out toward the car.

In a moment of divine intervention, right at that moment Bill from our RACQ Motoring Advice team called my mobile.

"Step away from the vehicle with that scourer,” he said. "Use a paddle pop stick and water only and get to it right away.”

Alas, the car is currently poo-free, and I'm frantically eating paddle-pops to secure my arsenal for the next attack.

