Man critical after car hits tree in medical episode

Felicity Ripper
Felicity Ripper
27th Feb 2021 12:30 PM | Updated: 12:59 PM
A car crash north of the Sunshine Coast is now a police matter after paramedics worked on a man in a critical condition.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics did not transfer the man to hospital after his car hit a tree at Cooloola Cove about 10.50am on Saturday.

"We've referred the matter to Queensland Police Service," the spokeswoman said.

Poo problem leads gamer to stab house guest

Coast rider dies after highway off ramp crash

A police spokeswoman said the crash at Endeavour Dr possibly resulted from a medical episode.

Police remained at the scene at 12.30pm.

