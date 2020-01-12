Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Car fire in Labrador on Sunday January 12.
Car fire in Labrador on Sunday January 12.
News

Car engulfed in flames in early morning blaze

by JACOB MILEY
12th Jan 2020 10:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAR was engulfed by flames early this morning after a possible electrical fault.

Emergency services were called to corner of Broad and Muir streets at Labrador about 4am after being alerted to the blaze.

Car fire in Labrador on Sunday January 12.
Car fire in Labrador on Sunday January 12.

When crews arrived they quickly put out the fire, before leaving the vehicle with police.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed the fire was not suspicious.

The spokesman said fire crews determined the blaze started in the left headlight of the vehicle and could have been electrical related.

More Stories

Show More
car emergency fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gatton grounds host national cricket championships

        premium_icon Gatton grounds host national cricket championships

        News Matches from the Toyota Australian Country Cricket Championships were held in Gatton this week.

        VOTE: Should volunteer firefighters get paid?

        VOTE: Should volunteer firefighters get paid?

        News The unfolding bushfire crisis has shone a light on the heroic work our volunteer...

        Queensland councils contribute to fire-impacted communities

        premium_icon Queensland councils contribute to fire-impacted communities

        News Each of Queensland’s 77 local councils have been represented in a massive donation...

        Creative mum on search for collaborator for charity quest

        premium_icon Creative mum on search for collaborator for charity quest

        News Eager to do her part in the midst of Australia’s horror bushfires, creative...