Car door dented as quarrel ramps up in carpark

A Lockyer Valley woman has pleaded guilty to wilful damage after she kneed the car door of another driver amid a carpark tiff.

A Lockyer Valley woman has pleaded guilty to wilful damage after she kneed the car door of another driver amid a carpark tiff. Tony Martin

A PARKING lot quarrel outside a Gatton shop roused a 31-year-old woman into letting loose on a black Mazda, which belonged to another woman.

Stacey Lee Weston stepped from her car in the heat of the argument and kneed the door of the other woman's car.

Though Weston was adamant the other party were to blame for the feud, she told a Gatton Magistrate she had been "very much provoked" but would "do better" in future.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard police went to the Gatton Plaza carpark on February 11, 11am, after they heard reports of a disturbance taking place.

LOCAL NEWS: Mystery illness drives woman to grow, bake with marijuana

The court heard Weston had punched the driver's window twice and put a knee against the driver's door after an argument had broken out between two drivers.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said the owner of the Mazda showed police a dent and said it had just appeared, following the incident.

"A small dent had been applied to the driver's side door… The complainant advised (Weston) had left the area," Sgt Windsor said.

The court heard police caught up with Weston at her house.

Sgt Windsor told Magistrate Peter Saggers the complainant sought restitution of $716.10.

"I have no quote substantiating that amount - it's simply a number that has been provided to police," Sgt Windsor said.

LOCAL NEWS: Teenager found with gun in bedroom, 500g+ drugs in car boot

Duty Lawyer James Ryan told Mr Saggers that Weston had not started the tiff.

"The other parties were the instigators of the confrontation - she had already parked and they were abusing her for not getting her car away quick enough to enable them to access the car park," Mr Ryan said.

Mr Saggers told Weston she should have just walked away.

"I appreciate that you were very frustrated but just walk away - what does it matter?" he said.

Weston pleaded guilty to wilful damage.

He ordered Weston pay a $350 fine and recorded her conviction.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.